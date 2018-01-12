Social Media Rips Into Emma Roberts Over New Haircut

Emma Roberts got bangs, and social media was not kind about them. The Scream Queens actress debuted her new hairdo at the Critics’ Choice Awards Thursday night, with fiance Evan Peters by her side.

“He got nominated. I got bangs,” Roberts wrote on Instagram, with a photo from the red carpet.

The new hairdo got negative reviews across the board.

“I [do not] know who cut Emma Roberts bangs but my 2 year old niece could of done a better job. Blindfolded. With her non-dominant hand,” one Twitter user wrote.

I dont know who cut Emma Roberts bangs but my 2 year old niece could of done a better job. Blindfolded. With her non-dominant hand. — Lindsay Casey (@LindsayCasey91) January 12, 2018

Another compared Roberts’ new ‘do to Ben Stiller’s “Simple Jack” from Tropic Thunder.

I think Emma Roberts is beautiful & wonderful with any hairstyle but this is all I think about with her new bangs. pic.twitter.com/4jwO2MkMfi — Taylor (@tk_wall) January 12, 2018

Another suggested that Roberts’ new bangs are “like what everyone is afraid they’ll look like if they get bangs.”

Like honestly what the fuck is going on right there???? pic.twitter.com/Sbb0WBB3CC — k 💌 (@pradapremiere) January 12, 2018

“Emma Roberts bangs look like when I lock myself in the bathroom during an ambien meltdown and cut my own hair,” another wrote.

Emma Roberts bangs look like when I lock myself in the bathroom during an ambien meltdown and cut my own hair https://t.co/86m1SdQtwg — Tyra Bankrupt (@dustinr3ed) January 12, 2018

Here are other tweets about Roberts’ new haircut.

American Horror Story: Emma Roberts’ Hair pic.twitter.com/YlFRaHtKcU — crldsnts (@CandidlyCarlo) January 12, 2018

The 26-year-old Roberts is no stranger to radical hairdo changes.

“I go through phases,” she told PEOPLE in November. “Sometimes I like having long hair because I can put it up in a ponytail but I love having short hair because I can just roll out of bed.”

Roberts was at the Critics’ Choice Awards to support Peters, who was nominated for Best TV Movie or Limited Series Actor for American Horror Story: Cult.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Emma Roberts