Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Reveals Alluring 22nd Birthday Photo

Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott took to Instagram for the first time in more than nine months to post an early birthday photo of herself.

happy early birthday to me A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Scott, who turns 22 on Christmas Day, posted a new photo of herself lounging on a couch.

“Happy early birthday to me,” she wrote in the caption.

This was Scott’s first Instagram post since March 23. Her Instagram posts made her a viral star earlier this year, since it reminded everyone that she is now a grown woman. She has over 697,000 followers, and would frequently post photos of herself in risque, skin-tight outfits. She also shared photos with her boyfriend.

Scott graduated from high school in June 2014 with honors, earning a grade point average of at least 3.9, E! News reported at the time.

“My mother and father are because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have,” Scott said in a high school newsletter.

Today, Scott is a student at Michigan State University.

Scott’s mother is Kim Scott, who Eminem was married to from 1999 to 2001 and briefly in 2006. PEOPLE profiled Kim Scott earlier this year, chronicling her difficult life. In 2015, she paid a fine for a DUI charge. Her twin sister Dawn died in January 2016 from an opiate drug overdose.

As for her father, he recently released his new album, Revival. Scott is his only daughter, but he does have joint custody of Dawn’s daughter Alania and Kim’s daughter from another relationship, Whitney. Scott is mentioned in three songs on Revival. In “Castle,” he speaks directly to her.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” Eminem said in the song. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Hailie Jade Scott