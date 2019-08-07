Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Resurfaces for Rare Festival Photos From Lollapalooza

Hailie Jade Scott blasted her fun at Lollapalooza festival all over Instagram. The 23-year-old started by posting a shot of her in a swinging chair with a cute caption to go along with it, indicating to fans that it’s going to be a good weekend ahead of her.

View this post on Instagram swinging into the best long weekend of the summer 🎵🖤🎶 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Aug 2, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

In another post, she posed in a crop top and tan shorts, sporting some shades, in front of a Lollapalooza backdrop.

In her last and most recent post, she joked with fans that she would need an entire year to recover from her spectacular weekend at the popular music festival.

She also took to her Instagram stories to share every moment with fans and festivalgoers.

She’s no newbie to music festivals though. Recently, she’s been tagging alongside her dad Eminem when he performs at them. A year ago, she shared with her fans a few memories she gathered when she hit the road with her 46-year-old dad at his performances, including at Bonnaroo and the Governors Ball.

“[Throwback] to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities [airplane emoji],” she captioned.

Her dad — who dedicated his entire track “Castle” to her — has mentioned her several times in his lyrics throughout the years. He mentioned her again on this 2017 album Revival. “Castle” was written to her in a form of annual letters, allowing his fans to understand more what fatherhood has been like for him since being a father.

Scott has been open over the years that she and her father are super close. Although their relationship is great, she’s admitted that she has no intention of ever following in his footsteps, musically speaking. Instead, she graduated college with a degree in psychology.

Although she’s been traveling around to festivals with and without her dad, Scott does find time to stay in shape! She’s shared several photos of her healthy lifestyle on social media. In one, she’s sporting a workout outfit in long, skin-tight pants, with a sports bra top captioning it in a way that lets her fans know she’s worked hard for her body.