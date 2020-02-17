Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Valentine’s Day Photos Have Fans Sounding Off

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Mathers took to Instagram to share a gorgeous and encouraging Valentine’s Day post with fans, and they are loving every bit of it. The 24-year old posted two photos for the holiday where she posed in light jeans, a white v-neck, long sleeve top as she rocked some stylish sunglasses. Mathers also held a black purse, however, fans could only see the top portion of the strap. In her caption, she led off with wishing everyone a happy valentine’s day, while telling them they don’t need a special someone to “feel love.”

One fan wrote, “Happpppy valentine’s day my people [lips, rose, red heart emojis] you don’t need a significant other to feel love today – love yourself, love your friends, love your family & eat some heart shaped candy [strawberry and chocolate emojis].”

Another one wrote, “Happy love day! Self love is the best love!”

“You look so beautiful babe! Have a lovely day!” someone else said.

One of her followers commented with a quote saying, “Because a legend once said – even if it sounds corny, don’t let no one tell you you aint beautiful.”

“Yes- we love a self-love Queen Happy Valentines Day to you and your doggos,” one person commented, while someone else echoed, “Yeah Hailie you right [laugh face emoji] Happy Valentines Day [red heart emoji].”

Eminem recently made headlines after his shocking performance at the 2020 Oscars. His unannounced appearance to perform “Lose Yourself” caught the attention of many. The popular song was from his semi-biographical film 8 Mile and was the first ever rap song to win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards back in 2002; however, Eminem wasn’t there to accept the award. The rapper took to social media to call himself out for taking almost 20 years to get to the popular award ceremony.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me [The Academy]. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” he wrote in the caption.

His shocking performance created a mixed reaction among celebrities and fans. NFL star J.J. Watt was one to chime in saying, “Whole Oscars crowd about to go hit a workout after Eminem “Lose Yourself” performance. Besides that old guy that was sleeping, obviously.”

Fans immediately hit social media with some in support and some not.

