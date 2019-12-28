Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Shares Slew of Photos Celebrating Her 24th Birthday

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, has been on a brief hiatus from Instagram, but she just came back in a huge way. While she has occasionally posted to her Instagram Story, her grid has been stagnant since Nov. 22, meaning her fans’ feeds have been without a new update on the 24-year-old model for more than a month.

However, Mathers had a bit of Christmas present for fans on Wednesday. She uploaded nine new photos, all taken at her birthday party.

The bash, which seemed to be ’70s or disco themed, was held at a roller skating rink at some point earlier in the week. Mathers’ friend, photographer Erika Christine, was on hand to capture photos for the groovy night out, and Mathers shared a slew of her favorite shots.

Scroll through to see all Mathers’ new photos.

Getting Groovy

Mathers’ first photo of the batch sees her lounging in one of the rink’s concession stand booths.

She captioned the shot, “got groovy to celebrate 24” with an disco dancer emoji.

Skating Around

Mathers hit the skating rink for for the second photo, showing off her glittering black outfit and the white roller skates she wore for the event.

She captioned the shot with the word “it’s,” which was a start of a long message she spelled out over the course of the remaining captions: “It’s my party and I’ll post if I want to.”

Striking a Pose

She showed off another full look at her retro outfit as she posed among the rink’s skate inventory.

This picture’s caption included the word “my” serving as the second word in the birthday message, which was a reference to the Lesley Gore song “It’s My Party.” Gore’s 1963 song — produced by Quincy Jones and written by Walter Gold, John Gluck Jr., Herb Weiner and Seymour Gottlieb — featured the lyric “It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to” in its chorus.

Posting Up

Her next dreamy picture saw Mathers kicking back on a bench and leaning against a token-target arcade game.

She is also donning some classic-looking sunglasses for the photo.

Back in Heels

As in the previous shot, Mathers ditched the rollers skates for a stylish pair of white heels.

She’s posing in the same spot as her initial post, albeit in a different pose.

Candid Smile

Mathers is back on the bench for the next photo, captioned with the “I’ll” portion of the message.

However, this one seems to be taken between poses and sees Mathers cracking a candid smile.

Not Celebrating Alone

Mathers’ party had plenty of guests, including her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

The pair posed for some couple snaps while at the bash, including the above shot of them getting cozy in the concession booth.

Claw Machine Reflection

Mathers’ next picture stands out from the bunch, as it shows her in an all new setting and pose. She is standing by a claw machine, looking into the arcade game’s back mirror.

In her Instagram Story, Mathers revealed that this picture was among her top choices, writing: “Out of the NINE pics i posted today, this is one of my faves.”

One Last Shot

Mathers closed out her posting spree with a romantic picture alongside McClintock.

This final one sees the couple sitting across from one another in the concession booth, holding hands and looking into each others’ eyes.

In total, the pictures have racked up more than 735,900 likes as of press time, which is quite an impressive number.