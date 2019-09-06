Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Posts ‘My Kind of Thirsty Thursday’ Photo

Forget “Throwback Thursday”—how about “Thirsty Thursday?” Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Mathers is showing fans just how thirsty she really is with the latest snap shared to social media. On Thursday, the 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sipping on what appears to be a strawberry banana smoothie, according to her caption.

View this post on Instagram my kind of thirsty thursday 😋🍓🍌 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Sep 5, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

“Thirsty Thursday [laugh face emoji] loving your hair!!!” one fan wrote, while someone else said, “Nobody does it like Hailie [black heart, fire emoji].”

No matter what she’s posing for, her fans love it. Lately, her posts have showed various parts of her life from visiting festivals, traveling around the U.S. with her dad, workouts and selfies, but no matter what it is, her fans are loving every bit!

In a recent photo, her fans showed their love for on particular part of her body: her calves.

“Girl! Those calves,” one person commented.

Someone else said, “Damn, Calf muscles on fleek!”

Despite the comfortable, yet fashionable look she rocked, that’s all her 1.7 million followers could focus on.

Over the summer, the social media influencer shared a few memories during her time at Lollapalooza, along with a few photos during her travels with her dad as he performed across America. She tagged along as the 46-year-old who attended events like Bonnaroo and the Governors Ball.

“[Throwback] to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities [airplane emoji],” she wrote in a post.

While her dad has certainly made a name for himself in music, that’s not a path she wants to go down. In fact, that thought hasn’t even crossed her mind. Instead, she’s chosen a different route and proved so after she graduated with a college degree in psychology. She’s made it clear to fans that she has no intention of following in her dad’s footsteps.

While Mathers has a close relationship with her father, she’s managed to separate herself quite a bit from being known as just the daughter of one of the most well-known rappers in the game. However, his fans feel as if they have known Mathers all her life because he’s talked about her through his lyrics since he became big in the ’90s. His song “Castle” is dedicated to her and gives fans insight to their relationship and his love her his daughter — a song that was written to her in a the form of annual letters.