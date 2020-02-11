Eminem Says He’s Open to Acting Return in Wake of Oscars Performance

Eminem stole the show at the Academy Awards on Sunday and continues to take the headlines in the days after. The details have come out about how production was able to keep his performance of “Lose Yourself” under wraps and why Eminem was so adamant in keeping it a secret.

In an interview with Variety, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, talked about the possibility of him getting back on the big screen. His one and only time in a movie was in 8 Mile in 2003, which was where “Lose Yourself” debuted en route to its Oscar win.

It sounds like there’s a chance he finds himself back in Hollywood.

“I’m not gonna say I don’t [have interest], because if the right script comes along and it’s something that fits with my schedule I might take another dive in it,” he said.

Eminem, who recently dropped his 11th studio album “Music To Be Murdered By” at the end of January, was joined on the cast of 8 Mile, which was a film that followed a storyline based on his life, by Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie and Kim Basinger.

In the interview, he went on to talk about his time on set, explaining that he had mixed emotions about the experience.

“There was a lot of stuff that was not, um… It was a lot of work, and it being my first film I was not really expecting that,” he explained. “And it’s tough when you’ve got to be on someone else’s schedule, with the way that I work. But yeah, I’m certainly glad that I did it, and there were parts that were definitely fun, it was just a lot.”

He also revealed in the interview that he doesn’t have any other albums in the plans as of now, which could create an opportunity if he so chooses to get back into acting.

After his performance at the Academy Awards, which occurred 17 years after the song won an Oscar, Eminem put out a tweet thanking the team for their hard work in setting everything up and ensuring that everything was kept secretive up until his grand entrance.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” he posted with a video of the 2003 announcement by Barbara Streisand attached.