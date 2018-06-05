Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Reveals Future Plans in Rare Interview

Hailie Mathers, the 22-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, is fresh off graduating from Michigan State University

As for her plans for the future, Mathers opened up in a recent interview with Daily Mail saying she’ll go into modeling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” Mathers said.

“People have been reaching out through (Instagram), as I don’t have any (management).”

Scott stayed out of spotlight for most of her childhood, and only joined social media in 2016. Her Instagram account has built up just shy of a million followers, which is mostly comprised of amateur modeling photos.

She told the website she had no intentions of following in her father’s footsteps as a musician, though did say the two are “very close.”

Eminem has referenced Mathers numerous times throughout his career in songs. His most recent album, Revival, directly apologizing to her for putting her name out in the spotlight so many times.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” Eminem sang in the song “Castle”. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

“Consider the last four minutes as the song I’d have sent to my daughters if I’d have made it to the hospital less than two hours later. But I fought it,” he added in the song in the song “Arose,” talking about him overcoming addiction.

The rapper celebrated 10 years of sobriety in April, posting a photo of a 10-year coin from Alcoholics Anonymous to his Instagram account.

Eminem came clean about his struggles with addiction in a GQ interview in 2011

“The thing sobriety has taught me the most is the way I’m wired —why my thought process is so different,” he said. “I’ve realized that the way I am helps with the music. Sporadic thoughts will pop into my head and I’ll have to go write something down, and the next thing you know I’ve written a whole song in an hour. But sometimes it sucks, and I wish I was wired like a regular person and could go have a f—in’ drink.”

“But that’s the biggest thing about addiction,” he continued. “When you realize that you cannot — for f— sake, you can not — f— around with nothing ever again. I never understood when people would say it’s a disease. Like, ‘Stop it, dickhead. It’s not a disease!’ But I finally realized, F—, man — it really is.”