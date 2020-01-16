Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals How Her Year Is Going While Rocking Leather and Heels

It’s been only a few weeks into the new year but Eminem‘s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is here to share how 2020 has begun for her. She provided an update for her fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“2020 is definitely off to a busy start for me but im feeling so positive about this year!! how is everyone else feeling/doing,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Mathers is seen sporting a leather outfit with white heels.

Her post drew many responses complementing her look, including one that read, “Well I would love 2020 more if I knew where you got those heels.”

Another comment read, “Looking great as usual. My year is going well with 2020 best wishes for all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Jan 15, 2020 at 11:45am PST

Her previous post was back on New Year’s Day in which she wished her followers a happy holiday and that she is “excited to see what 2020 has in store.”

Mathers has remained pretty lowkey since the holidays with just two posts to her name, so it’s not apparent what has kept her so busy but fans of hers will most certainly learn about all she’s been up to whenever she’s ready to share.

As for her father, Eminem finds himself in a serious beef with Nick Cannon. It’s been a pretty active back-and-forth between the two as they have sent various diss tracks aimed at one another. Eminem was the first to strike during their recent feud.

Appearing on a track with Fat Joe, Eminem’s verse went as follows:

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” the “Slim Shady” rapper rhymed on the song. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p— got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool/’Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

The whole thing started off as Eminem calling out Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and has since seen Cannon release multiple diss tracks towards him as the beef remains in the spotlight.