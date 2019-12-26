Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals Rare Photos With Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade Mathers posted some rare photos with her boyfriend, Evan McClintock on Wednesday as a part of her birthday celebration. Eminem‘s daughter made a string of posts from Tuesday in Wednesday, marking not only Christmas but her 24th birthday as well. Her retro-themed party included McClintock.

Mathers began posting photos from her birthday celebration on Tuesday night, and continued into Wednesday night. They all showed her at a roller rink, where she apparently skated into life as a 24-year-old with ease. In two of the pictures on Wednesday, McClintock was with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mathers wore a sequined bodysuit in the posts, with three-quarter-length sleeves and short shorts. Her beau matched the ensemble in his own sparkly blue dress shirt,w ith round red sunglasses and a beard shaved into a handle bar mustache and mutton chops.

The posts each had a one or two-word caption, which seemed nonsensical at the time, but taken all together they spelled out: “It’s my birthday and I’ll post if I want to.”

Mathers lived up to that promise, showing fans her adventures on the roller rink, in the arcade and in the diner. She even apparently had a costume change at some point in the night, switching to another vintage bodysuit with bell-bottom pants and a top with criss-crossed straps. She commandeered McClintock’s sunglasses for a few of her pictures, and when she wasn’t wearing skates she wore flashy white boots with a tall black heel.

Fans were charmed to see McClintock, who does not make it into Mathers’ posts all that often. While she is a popular influencer, Mathers tends to keep her online work relatively impersonal.

View this post on Instagram post A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:57pm PST

As far as we know, Mathers and McClintock met in college at Michigan State University. While Mathers got her degree in psychology, McClintock studied economics.

“She had a normal life at university and was in a sorority, she was popular and focused hard on her studies,” a source told The Daily Mail.

Mathers is so serious with McClintock that she has even introduced him to her father, rapper Eminem. The family reportedly likes McClintock, especially since he does not encourage Mathers to go out partying, but instead enjoys her more quiet, active hobbies with her.

View this post on Instagram want to A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:58pm PST

McClintock has been featured in only a handful of Mathers’ Instagram posts over the years, going back as far as 2016. However, according to a report by The Metro, their relationship only went “offically public” in May of 2019.