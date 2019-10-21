Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Preps for Halloween With New ‘Self Love’ Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers is back with her third Instagram post in the past week, and this one is all about Halloween. Mathers, the 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, shared a shot of herself in all black Monday afternoon. Her makeup gives off a bit of an orange glow, and she is also wearing dark green nail polish.

In the post’s caption, Mathers notes the look was inspired by the Halloween season. She also pokes fun at herself for her pose, which she equates to hugging herself.

“kinda looks like im hugging myself & honestly im ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!?” Mather wrote in the caption. “i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY.”

Mathers’ followers are loving the October look and took to the comments to shoot over compliments and style inquiries.

“Gorgeous! Love your makeup,” one fan wrote. “What’s your favorite foundation?”

Another asked, “Fresh haircut?”

A third follower wrote, “Don’t worry if I would be a beautiful lady like you, I would definitely hugging myself all the time.”

In what is somewhat rare for the daughter of hip-hop royalty, she’s posted several photos in one week’s time. Her previous post was all about autumn, and she even reached out to her followers to learn how their falls were look thus far.

“Don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider [and] the beautiful Michigan fall foliage!” she wrote. “I want to know where you are from! Are you experiencing fall right now too?!”

Instagram users obliged, filling Mathers in on what things look like across the U.S.

“From Rochester, NY but have been living in Orlando for the last 12 years,” one fan wrote. “I love it here. Sometimes I miss the change of seasons, but I don’t miss the headache of dealing with cold weather.”

Mathers replied, “The changes are so nice I just wish winter didn’t last SO long!”

A second wrote, “Salt Lake City and yes getting a lot colder and leaves are changing around the mountains very beautiful.

She replied to the Utah-based fan with, “That sounds like it would be an awesome view!!”

Athird follower wrote, “New York, so our winters are basically as brutal as Detroit. Soon it’s going to be below zero, and I don’t know how we are going to survive.”

“I am not ready for snow at all either,” Mathers replied.

Mathers can be found on Instagram at @hailiejade. She has no other publicly known social media accounts.

