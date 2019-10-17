Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Posts Thoughtful Quote About Moving On

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers recently took to her Instagram Stories thread to post a thoughtful quote about moving on, and the original post has now been discovered. The post features a pink graphic with black lettering, and reads, “It’s not what happens to us, it’s how we deal with it.” The quote was shared by Boss babe Inc. and is attributed to Humble the Poet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BossBabe™ (@bossbabe.inc) on Oct 16, 2019 at 6:30am PDT

In the post’s caption, the organization wrote, “Who agrees? In this podcast episode, our CEO @iamnatalie interviews Canadian-born rapper, spoken word artist and internationally best-selling author @humblethepoet and talk about finding balance between creativity and business. They also share more info on his latest book THINGS NO ONE ELSE CAN TEACH U that you can buy on @booksbyhumble.⁣”

In addition to sharing the post, Mathers also liked it, along with more than 17,000 other Instagram users, many of whom have been sharing their thoughts on the quote in the post comments.

“Yes, I do agree. It’s important to choose possibilities instead of impossibilities that’s how we learn and grow. Thank you,” one user wrote.

“My father always said that his great grandfather used to say this; ‘it’s not what happens to you in life it’s how you deal with it.’ perfect – thanks for sharing!” someone else said.

“You can’t change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails to always reach my destination,” another user offered.

“Could not agree more! I’m an independent mom that lost both my parents (one month apart) two years ago. My mom died in my arms…there’s been some trauma…she was my bff. BUT, I choose to take that as a lesson = life is short and I know they would want me and my daughter happy,” a fourth user shared. “So we are always find happiness and inspiration in some part of each day. Just love this…from @humblethepoet. You can still choose your own paradigm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Oct 14, 2019 at 4:04pm PDT

Mathers does not appear to have commented on the post herself, but her reason for sharing it may not necessarily be due to pain or loss, as she may have simply found the quote empowering and enlightening, and decided to share it with the 1.7 million accounts following her on Instagram.

