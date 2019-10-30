Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, Has the Perfect Ariana Grande Costume, and Her Fans Love It

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of Eminem, just revealed one of our favorite Halloween costumes of 2019, and it seems like her fans love it as well. Mathers, 23, revealed a series of photos that show herself dressed as Ariana Grande for the past weekend’s celebrations. She sports a high ponytail, a black choker, a long sweater-dress and thigh-high boots. She also sucks on a lollipop, as the “thank u, next” and “breakup with your girlfriend, i’m bored” singer has been photographed doing while walking around in the past.

View this post on Instagram 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

Mathers simply captioned the photo with seven diamond ring emojis, which was a reference to Grande’s song “7 rings.” She also tagged Grande in the picture.

Fans have liked it 109,000 times and showered the young social media influencer with kinda comments about her look.

“I couldn’t pull that off but that’s an amazing outfit,” one fan wrote.

Another asked “WHERE DID YOU GET THIS DRESS!!!!!!??? i have been looking for exactly that!!!!”

A third added, “You’re so beautiful,” and yet another wrote, “Too cute.”

Mathers has been all about Halloween on Instagram as of late, showing off spooky looks and fall-inspired shots.

“Don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider [and] the beautiful Michigan fall foliage!” she wrote alongside a recent shot, before asking her fans, “I want to know where you are from! Are you experiencing fall right now too?!”

As far as what she’s been up to in life, Mathers briefly proved some updates to her admirers in a 2018 interview with The Daily Mail.

As far as after-college plans, she said she was “not sure yet” and “It’s kind of up in the air, still.”

She also appears to be working on getting a modeling career started, but she has not been approached by any magazines for photo shoots at that time. However, she noted that some “companies who work with” fashion magazines have reached out.

“Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them,” she said.

She also noted that she was “very close” with her famous father, but did not elaborate any further on their relationship.

