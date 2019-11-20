Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is ‘Bottomless Mimosa’ Ready in New Photo

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers’ latest Instagram post has fans screaming “same” from the rooftops. The 23-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem was on the look out for bottomless mimosas on Wednesday as she cruised around in the backseat of a car, and fans could relate to the rainy day craving.

Mathers looked sharp in her new post, which picked up nearly 45,000 likes in just one hour. It showed her sitting in the backseat of a car in a skirt and stockings, with a black leather bag and black sunglasses to match. The only splash of color was her brown leather jacket buttoned up tight.

“Take me to the nearest bottomless mimosa bar please” she wrote on the image, suggesting she had actually uttered this request when she got in the car. If so, fans were all for it, even though the photo went up in the early afternoon on a weekday.

View this post on Instagram “take me to the nearest bottomless mimosa bar please” A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Nov 20, 2019 at 11:08am PST

“Looking Gorg!!! Bottomless mimosas?? Sounds amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Hella relatable,” added another.

“Woah… I’ll go!!!” a third person offered.

A few fans noted that the photo was probably not current judging by the outfit. Mathers wore the same sharp get-up on Monday in her last Instagram post, where she stood on a city street trying to hail a taxi. Still, that did not change the vibe so many saw as relatable.

Mathers is known to many hip-hop fans as Eminem’s daughter thanks to her many mentions in his lyrics over the years. Her family generally keeps things private — many fans do not even know about Mathers’ two adopted sisters — but the 23-year-old has cautiously begun to embrace public life on Instagram in recent months, and it seems to be going well for her.

Eminem himself recently admitted that he regrets putting so much of his family’s drama into his music, as it has disrupted his treasured privacy at times. His latest album, Kamikaze, included a song called “Castle,” where he addressed Mathers directly in his lyrics, apologizing for mentioning her in his lyrics over the years.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he rapped. “This game is crazy. I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished?”