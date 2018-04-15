Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Cryptic Photo

After posting an image to her Instagram on Saturday, fans are convinced that model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant.

The 26-year-old posted a photo of herself perched in an orange tree, showing a bit of under cleavage, while holding an orange in front of her flat stomach. Captioned, “bearing fruit,” the Gone Girl actress’ feed was flooded with fans trying to decode the meaning in her post, and whether or not she was subtly announcing a pregnancy.

“If this isn’t a euphemism for pregnancy, I don’t know what is,” one fan wrote. “Is that a hint you’re pregnant?”

“She’s pregnant y’all,” another commented, while another user simply added an emoji of a baby bottle.

While it’s unclear if fans are reading too far into the caption or if she really is pregnant, some in her comments section among photos in her feed believe a pregnancy might be the reason she tied the knot in NYC this past February in secret at city hall.

In a move that surprised even her most devoted fans, Ratajkowski announced she got married in a series of Instagram stories. According to TMZ, her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, is someone she has reportedly been seeing for just a few weeks.

The pair had yet to confirm their relationship, but photos of them sharing some serious PDA on Valentine’s Day did seemingly confirm that she and her now-ex longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid were no longer together.

“Soooo,” she wrote in one Instagram story, continuing into the next, “I have a surprise. I got married today.”

The model and actress rose to prominence in 2013 after appearing totally topless in Robin Thicke’s NSFW “Blurred Lines” music video, and has since appeared in Gone Girl, Entourage and We Are Your Friends, among other projects.

The 26-year-old frequently makes headlines for her steamy social media posts. Earlier this week she shared her topless Vanity Fair Spain cover, which came a few weeks after she dropped a gallery of bikini photos on Instagram.

She shared a look at a new backless swimsuit in her swimwear line with a plunging neckline. On the same day, Ratasjkowski posted a photo of another Inamorata swimsuit. This orange two-piece outfit is available for $150, although the pieces are sold separately for $75 each.

Ratajkowski has to frequently defend her racy Instagram posts, since she also aims to be a voice for feminism.

“If anything, I wish the conversation was more wide-ranging rather than the same, ‘How do you have an Instagram with lots of bikini snaps and still call yourself a feminist?’ I’m like, that’s the kind of question I’m sick of answering, but I’m not sick of feminism or Instagram,” Ratajkowski told Vogue U.K. last summer.