Emily Ratajkowski Marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in Surprise Ceremony

In a move that surprised even her most devoted fans, Emily Ratajkowski announced that she got married Friday in a series of Instagram stories.

According to TMZ, her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, is someone she’s reportedly been seeing for just a few weeks.

The pair had yet to confirm their relationship, but photos of them sharing some serious PDA on Valentine’s Day did seemingly confirm that she and her now-ex longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid were no longer together.

The secret nuptials took place at City Hall in New York City. Instagram star The Fat Jewish and Ratajkowski’s pug were witnesses to the event.

“Soooo,” she wrote in one Instagram story, continuing into the next, “I have a surprise.”

“I got married today,” she wrote atop a photo of her and her new husband.

The model and actress rose to prominence in 2013 after appearing totally topless in Robin Thicke’s NSFW “Blurred Lines” music video, and has since appeared in Gone Girl, Entourage and We Are Your Friends, among other projects.

The 26-year-old frequently makes headlines for her steamy social media posts. Earlier this week she shared her topless Vanity Fair Spain cover, which came a few weeks after she dropped a gallery of bikini photos on Instagram.

She shared a look at a new backless swimsuit in her swimwear line with a plunging neckline. On the same day, Ratasjkowski posted a photo of another Inamorata swimsuit. This orange two-piece outfit is available for $150, although the pieces are sold separately for $75 each.

Ratajkowski has to frequently defend her racy Instagram posts, since she also aims to be a voice for feminism.

“If anything, I wish the conversation was more wide-ranging rather than the same, ‘How do you have an Instagram with lots of bikini snaps and still call yourself a feminist?’ I’m like, that’s the kind of question I’m sick of answering, but I’m not sick of feminism or Instagram,” Ratajkowski told Vogue U.K. last summer.

In a December Harper’s Bazaar Arabia interview, Ratajkowski said her critics provide fuel for her strong opinions.

“I mean, I have moments of feeling really great about being outspoken and then I have moments of feeling really beaten down by it and misunderstood and misinterpreted, where things are taken out of context or in a different direction that I don’t believe in, and that can make me feel like, ‘What am I even doing?’” she said.

She also defended her racy Instagram posts again.

“I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualised is the opposite of feminism,” she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”