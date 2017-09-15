Emily Ratajkowski Shares Steamy Spaghetti Video

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to get a little messy in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model took to social media on Thursday to upload a new video that shows her wearing lingerie and covered in spaghetti.

COMING SOON! LOVE ADVENT 2017 @thelovemagazine @kegrand 🍝👙 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

“COMING SOON! LOVE ADVENT 2017,” she captioned the clip.

The brief video shows the London-born beauty sporting a racy pink and nude lingerie number and multi-colored gloves while standing on her knees atop a table covered in spaghetti. With her brunette locks sweeping across her face, Ratajkowski seductively put food in her mouth.

The photo shoot was part of a shoot for the annual Love magazine advent calendar.

The digital calendar features an array of scantily clad models and fashion stars posing in risqué video clips. One video is released on each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

Over the years, the Love Advent calendar has featured stars including Kim Kardashian West as a New Age starlet in bra and panties, Bella Hadid steaming it up in workout gear, Heidi Klum in a bath and Irina Shayk recreating the infamous Ghost pottery wheel scene.

Ratajkowski has also appeared in the calendar in previous years. In 2016, she was filmed dancing in a modified bra.

Back in 2013, Ratajkowski rose to stardom after appearing nearly naked in the controversial music video for Robin Thicke’s hit song “Blurred Lines.” Since that time, she has gone on to amass an Instagram following of more than 15 million fans as well as starring in movies like Gone Girl. Next year she is already slated to appear in four different films.

