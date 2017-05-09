Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless For Instagram, Gives Herself A Hand

Model Emily Ratajkowski gave her fans “something special” on Instagram today, posting a completely topless photo to the social media service, barely covering herself up with one hand.

Something special today 🖤 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 8, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

UP NEXT: Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out Of White Bikini In Miami

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 25-year-old has made a huge name for herself in the world of modeling, being featured in marketing campaigns for some of the most respected brands in the world. Thanks to the plethora of scantily clad photos she posts on her social media channels, she’s earned nearly 13 million followers on Instagram alone.

Shockingly, it was recently revealed that one of the model’s first big breaks with a photo shoot for Treats! Magazine almost didn’t happen at all.

When she showed up at the shoot, she wore loose-fitting clothing, not offering the photographers a glimpse of her curves. One editor went so far as to encourage her to leave, but after some coaxing, the model began to shed her outfit, revealing the impressive curves underneath.

From there, she earned a starring role in the Robin Thicke video for “Blurred Line,” which was one of the most popular songs of 2013. In hopes of mirroring how enticing the song was, the video featured Ratajkowski dancing in next-to-nothing, and at some points, stripped down to nothing but a pair of panties. The video was considered too scandalous for television, requiring a heavy dose of editing.

Thanks to her success in the modeling world, Ratajkowski has taken on a few acting roles, starring in films like Entourage and Gone Girl. Even though she appreciates these opportunities, the acting gigs that come her way are sometimes bittersweet, as she’s often relegated to playing love interests or attractive background characters.

Her next film, In Darkness, should showcase more of Ratajkowski’s skills, as it’s about a woman who “hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London’s gritty criminal underworld.”

In Darkness also stars Natalie Dormer and Ed Skrein, who were both previously seen in Game of Thrones.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, emrata]