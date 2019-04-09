Emily Ratajkowski Channels Dolly Parton in Risque Photos and Video

Emily Ratajkowski channelled Dolly Parton with her outfits on a recent trip to Texas.

Ratajkowski posted photos and videos of her time in Texas on Instagram recently, showing how she had partied in style. The model wore an assortment of shiny silver clothes and sequins, all relatively revealing. Each shot found her wearing a cowboy hat as well, and she made it very clear who the look was modeled after.

“I’m Dolly motherf-ing Parton,” she said staring directly into the camera.

View this post on Instagram Yeehaw ✨thanks Texas. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 26, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

Ratajkowski, 27, captioned her biggest album of uploads: “Yeehaw, thanks Texas,” with a sparkly emoji. The model had a big night out from the looks of it, though it is still unclear what she was doing in the Lone Star State. She worked hard on her southern drawl, and showed her progress in more clips on her Instagram Story.

“Really still wish this wench was still around,” she said in one. “She died when the wig came off.”

While Ratajkowski was out snapping photos around the country, she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, may be in trouble with their neighbors. Last month, the New York Post reported that the couple may be living rent-free in their New York City loft through a unique legal loophole.

The couple was reportedly taking advantage of The Loft Law, which prevents landlords from evicting struggling residents from commercial loft spaces even if they are living there illegally. It was enacted in 1982, and while it may technically apply to Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard’s home on Bleecker Street, neighbors were reportedly furious that the wealthy filmmaker was not paying his rent.

“It’s pathetic,” said a man who lives nearby. “The idea that one of these wealthy individuals is exploiting the system to save what, for him, is chump change, is a kick in the ass to the people who made Bleecker Street what it is.”

“Here is a prime example, in prime NYC real estate, where an uber-wealthy celebrity couple and tenant can take advantage and exploit a law that was intended for truly struggling artists and low-income families in need of affordable housing,” said Carolyn Daly, a spokeswoman for a coalition of loft building owners, including Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski’s space.

“He’s a moneyman who can easily pay his rent and just chooses not to,” a third neighbor said, calling Bear-McClard a “double-insult” to the others on the street.

The apartment reportedly comes with a whopping $4,900 per month rent, which Bear-McClard has not paid since 2017. His attorney, Michael Kozek, issued a statement to the Post defending him.

“Mr. McClard is fighting to save his home, which he has lived in for years,” Kozek said. “He’s an artist. Born and raised New Yorker and a child of artists who themselves fought to save their homes, including under the Loft Law.”