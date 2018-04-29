Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down in Sultry Black and White Photo

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her body on Instagram while in New York City.

The model stripped down and covered her chest with her right hand, while giving a sultry look at the camera. She captioned the post with simply, “NY.”

Fans complimented Ratajkowsi’s slim figure in the comments section.

“Lookin’ great,” one user wrote.

“How is she soooooo perfect!!!! Biggest. Girl. Crush. Eva.” another user commented.

The model is a frequent user of the social media platform, one photo in particularly had her fan buzzing thinking she was expecting her first baby.

The 26-year-old model posted a photo of herself sitting in an orange tree on April 14, holding a one of the plump fruits in fruits in front of her abdomen and glaring at the camera.

“Bearing fruit,” read the caption.

Many fans took the post as a subtle message that Ratajkowski, who got married in New York City in February, was pregnant. However, she squashed that rumor on April 17 at the I Feel Pretty premiere.

“I wasn’t thinking of that when I posted it,” Ratajkowski told USA TODAY. “That’s really sweet that people were so excited. I’m not pregnant.”

Ratajkowski confessed that she thought she was being clever with the caption, and didn’t expect it to be misconstrued.

“I was in a tree holding fruit. Instagram captions are not the easiest thing to come up with. And it seemed like the right one,” says Ratajkowski. “I was bearing fruit.”

The model broke into the film industry in 2014 when she appeared on Gone Girl. The following year, she appeared in the Entourage movie and We Are Your Friends with Zac Efron.

I Feel Pretty is her first major film role since then. Ratajkowski plays Mallory, a friend of Renee Bennett (Amy Schumer). Schumer’s character holds Mallory as the ideal standard of beauty, wishing to be like her.

Ratajkowsi’s husband Sebastian Bear-McClard made headlines earlier this week when he was seen cozying up to actress Suki Waterhouse, and ditching his wedding ring.

The pair were caught by cameras after presumably finishing up a workout session, according to The Daily Mail.

In the photos, Bear-McClard can be seen with his arm around Waterhouse as the two laugh and smile together. They also appeared to be taking selfies as well.

Bear-McClard is an actor/producer who recently produced the independent film Good Time, which stars Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson. In the movie, Pattinson plays Connie Nikas, “a Queens hoodlum who robs banks and watches over his mentally challenged brother.”

Prior to dating and marrying Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski also dated Andrew Dryden and musician Jeff Magid.

n 2014, Ratajkowski’s iCloud was hacked and personal nude photos of her were leaked to the internet.

The hacker had reached out to a reporter in order to try and exclusively sell the images to which the reporter refused and stated to the public, “To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”