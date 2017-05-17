Emily Ratajkowski Posts Beautiful Photo From The Deck

Model Emily Ratajkowski showed off bikini body with a pair of nautical Instagram posts on Wednesday.

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

The Gone Girl star is seen in a red swimsuit on deck of a yacht, showing off her assets. It one photo, Ratajkowski plays it cool with sunglasses as she turns her backside to the camera.

In the second shot we see the starlet, who also appeared in Robin Thicke’s infamous “Blurred Lines” video, falunting her toned and slender physique while leaning against the boat’s railing.

This one-two-punch of bikini shots rivals even her sexiest Instagram moments. The two photos combined racked up 1.4 million likes on her Instagram account.

Ratajkowski simply captioned the photos with an emoji of the French flag a reference to her current whereabouts.

She’s currently at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a renown resort on the French Riviera located in Juan-les-Pins, France.

She’s in the country for the Cannes Film Festival, where she was spotted attending the premiere of the French film Ismael’s Ghosts. She also posted several shots of herself at the festival

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

Bikini shots are no new thing for the 25-year-old model. She’s uploaded photo after photo of herself in various swimsuits recently, and her 12.9 million Instagram followers love them.

She even posed in a bikini with her mom in honor of Mother’s Day. She also took some time out of her Coachella weekend for a dancing swimwear video that’s been watched 5.7 million times.

