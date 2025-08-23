‘Emily in Paris’ Assistant Director Diego Borella Suddenly Dies at 47

The assistant director of Emily in Paris, Diego Borella, has died. He was 47.

According to the Italian news outlet La Repubblica, Borella collapsed while filming the series’ fifth season and was pronounced dead around 7 pm on Friday, August 22. The cast and crew were filming the season’s final scene inside the Hotel Danieli in Venice at the time.

EMS attempted to revive Borella, but they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. A local doctor believes Borella died of “a sudden heart attack.”

People reported that Emily in Paris Season 5 has stopped filming in the wake of the tragedy.

