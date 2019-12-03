Emilia Clarke’s British Fashion Awards Neon Dress Has Twitter Applauding

Emilia Clarke stole the spotlight while stepping out in a neon yellow gown at the 2019 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall Monday night. The Game of Thrones alum drew praise from fans for her daring fashion choice, with the 33-year-old actress donning a bright yellow sequin-covered Schiaparelli midi dress and Jimmy Choo metallic gold sandals as she strutted the red carpet and posed with her former co-star Nathalie Emmanuel before presenting the Isabella Blow Award.

As photos of Clarke, who portrayed the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen, on the HBO series for eight season, surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but applaud the look.

“Emilia Clarke as Belle from beauty and the beast,” one likened the ensemble to the iconic yellow gown worn by Belle in the favorite Disney film.

“Emilia Clarke with her simplicity,” another wrote, adding several red heart emojis. “Big love for this look.”

“Emilia Clarke is one of the Best Looks From The 2019 British Fashion Awards,” another wrote, someone else responding that they had ‘told my nan about Emilia and she referred to her as “the girl with the big smile on her face.’”

The Monday night outing came just after the actress opened up in a recent interview with The Guardian about how two brain hemorrhages she suffered eight years ago have changed her perspective on life.

“I’m at the point where I definitely think of the brain hemorrhage as a good thing,” Clarke told the outlet. “Having a brain hemorrhage that coincided precisely with the beginning of my career and the beginning of a show that became something quite meaty, it gave me a perspective that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

“I’m quite a resilient human being, so a parent dying and brain hemorrhages coinciding with success and people following you in the street and getting stalkers – you’re just, like, ‘Well let’s try and make something sensible of it,’” she added.

Clarke had first opened up about her health scare in a March essay for The New Yorker, revealing that she had suffered her first aneurysm in February 2011 after a training session at the gym just after filming wrapped on GoT Season 1.