We Bet You Didn’t Know Emilia Clarke Dated These Four Stars

We love Emilia Clarke as the fierce, independent queen Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones.

And as her most famous character thrives without a man at her side (though her romp on a boat with Jon Snow was oddly satisfying), Clarke seems to live in a similar fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The British actress says she currently doesn’t have a love interest, but that doesn’t make any difference to her.”No, I’m just chilling,” the actress told Glamour last year. “I’ve got a good thing going.”

But seeing as we’re already missing the Mother of Dragons after season seven’s finale, why not take the time to learn about Clarke’s relationship history? It includes some surprising characters!

Seth Macfarlane

Clarke and Macfarlane (known best as the creator of Family Guy) began dating in 2012 but split the following year due to timing and distance issues.

Though the pair remain friends, she told Glamour last year that dating another celebrity comes with it’s challenges. “Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, ‘I’m a big fan of the show, and I’m not sure what you’re doing with that guy,’ which I didn’t react well to. That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: ‘Can I get a selfie? And by the way . . .’ Unh-unh, bro,” the actress said.

James Franco

Franco and Clarke fueled dating rumors after they were seen together in May 2013 at a NYC art fair “looking quite friendly”, Page Six reported. Others published that the pair were engaged, but Clarke jokingly shut down those rumors. “He is, of course, beautiful,” Clarke told press in an interview. “But I feel there’s only a handful of women who could form an engagement after two meetings, and I’m not one of them.” Franco cast Emilia to costar in his film The Garden of Last Days during the time dating rumors swirled, but the project was shut down two weeks before filming began. The pair weren’t seen together after.

Cory Michael Smith

Another actor who Clarke was romantically linked to is Cory Michael Smith, who currently portrays Edward Nygma (The Riddler) in FOX’s Gotham. The pair starred in the Broadway show Breakfast at Tiffany’s together in 2014, and rumors about their relationship sparked.

Page Six reports that the actors were seen holding hands and slow-dancing at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party, but the relationship was never confirmed by the couple.

Jai Courtney

Clarke and Courtney worked together as actors on Terminator Genisys in 2014, though Courtney is most known for his role in Suicide Squad. The pair began dating after they met on set, but it didn’t last long. In June 2015, Courtney confirmed that the relationship had ended when asked if he had a girlfriend on a radio show. “No I don’t… Your research is like three months old,” he answered.

About three months earlier, Clarke hinted that their relationship had fizzled out. She told Marie Claire, “[My career] makes [romantic relationships] absolutely impossible.”

Luckily, the Mother of Dragons and Clarke can make it all on their own.



