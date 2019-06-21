Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares Adorable Throwback Photo to Celebrate the Weekend

Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, is celebrating the weekend with an adorable throwback photo. The 30-year-old shared the image on her Instagram account on June 15, and fans went absolutely nuts over it.

In the picture, Keough appeared to be looking through a door window on a kids playhouse. She is smiling from ear-to-ear in the photo. Keough wished followers an enjoyable weekend.

Shortly after the image was posted, her comments were flooded with adoration from fans.

“Awe!!!” one commenter wrote, adding two red heart emojis.

“Cutie,” another commented.

“Adorable Riley,” a third follower wrote.

Keough doesn’t often share throwback photos, instead focusing on the here-and-now. When she does though, fans are thrilled.

She recently appeared in a photo shared by Presley on Twitter. Keough could be seen posing with her mother and four siblings. Fans were quick to point out just how much Presley’s son, Benjamin, resembles his grandfather Elvis Presley. Benjamin doesn’t often appear in public, but when he does these comparisons tend to crop up.

Most recently, he joined his family at the Graceland vigil marking the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death in August 2017. He was joined by Lisa Marie, who brought along younger daughters Harper and Finley, too.

Benjamin hasn’t given any public interviews, but Riley has provided the public with a glimpse into their childhood through her own. In August 2017, she told The Guardian she spent her formative years bouncing between living a life of luxury with Lisa Marie and living in “cabins and trailer parks” with her father.

“I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments,” Riley recalled. “He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.”

Riley went on to say, “My memories of growing up with him were so colorful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vice, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

Instead, she grew up to be an actress. Riley has appeared in Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, The Girlfriend Expedience and American Honey. She’s also due to appear in the upcoming horror film The Lodge.

Riley previously told The Guardian that music runs in her family, but isn’t for her.

“I played piano but I’m not particularly gifted. Movies felt endless to me, whereas music I could see myself getting bored of,” she said at the time.

