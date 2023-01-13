Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Addresses Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Linda Thompson, the ex-girlfriend of Elvis Presley, is remembering Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie, 54, died suddenly Thursday after being rushed to the hospital. As celebrities and fans took to social media to pay their respects. Thompson, dated the rock icon from 1972 to 1976, took to Instagram to emotionally pay tribute.

Shortly after Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her daughter's passing Thursday evening, Thompson shared a touching message on Instagram. Posting a throwback photo of a young Lisa Marie and her father, writing, "my heart is too heavy for words..." She included a broken heart emoji in the post, which generated plenty of condolences. In the comments, Josh Groban wrote, "I'm so sorry. Love to you and her family." Kimberly Dawn wrote that she was "sending you so much love."

Lisa Marie, who was just 4 when Thomson began dating her father following Presley's split from Priscilla, was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon for possible cardiac arrest. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas, California to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. Paramedics began performing CPR when they arrived at the scene, and the woman was transferred to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

As news broke that Lisa Marie was in the hospital on life support, Thompson asked her social media followers to send Lisa Marie prayers. Sharing a gallery of throwback photos showing herself and a young Lisa Marie and Presley, Thompson wrote, "I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart." She continued, "please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her. Thank you..."

Lisa Marie's mother announced "with a heavy heart" in a statement later that evening that her beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." Priscilla remembered her daughter as "the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known." She also requested "privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and her three daughters. Her son, Benjamin, died in July 2020 at age 27.