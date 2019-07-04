Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Embraces Beachside Style in 4th of July Photos

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress and model, Riley Keough is embracing a stunning beachside style this Fourth of July while spending time with friends on a sunny weekend getaway.

In photos shared to her Instagram Thursday, the 30-year-old daughter of singer, Lisa Marie Presley, is sporting the Kate bikini from swimwear store, Solid and Striped — a green-striped, high-waisted swimsuit, embodying the best of summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Captioning the first of several snaps with a sun emoji and the letters, “gm” for “good morning,” Keough’s stunning image captured the attention of fans and followers who praised the look.

View this post on Instagram 🌞 gm A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Jul 4, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

“What a beautiful women (sic),” one fan wrote. “Love you and your mother!”

“Happy 4th to [you] and the family,” another wrote alongside the smiley face emoji.

“[Oh my God] you are the most beautiful person I swear,” another added.

Keough went on to share another set of snapshots later on the day, which featured a number of her friends, including actress, Angie Simms.

In the photos, Keough can be seen throwing a peace sign in a mirror selfie while in full beach attire, followed by another image including Simms and actress, Georgie Flores, photobombing the Lucky Logan star.

View this post on Instagram Photo bombed 😂 @angiesimms A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Jul 4, 2019 at 1:29pm PDT

Keough celebrated Fourth of July with several snapshots shared to Instagram Story as well, including a throwback snapshot with friends and a lesson in “Colonial History.”

The 30-year-old starlet did not shy away from politics, sharing several Instagram posts about the controversy often plaguing the Fourth of July. In one post, Keough shared a snapshot from Tracy Rector who shared how “Colonial History” lied over the years.

“When Europe showed up in North America, Indigenous people were not nomads, not few, not savage, not impoverished, not recent immigrants, and were not looking for salvation. Yes Indigenous people had commerce, travel, economics, permeancy, stewardship, inheritances, artistry, drama, ceremony, mourning, health care, politics, justice, penance, peacekeeping and STILL DO,” read the message on a plaque from the Department of “Anticolonial History” per Rector’s post.

Keough also shared an image of an American pie presented as the U.S. flag with the words, “Close the camps” on it alluding to the demand for ending migrant detention centers holding foreign children and their families.

Keough is the eldest child of Lisa Marie and musician, Danny Keough. The former couple is also parents to Benjamin Keough, 26, who many suggest shares a resemblance to this grandfather, Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie, 51, also shares twins Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

Keough has appeared in projects like Riverdale, Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, The Girlfriend Experience and American Honey. She can be seen in the upcoming horror film, The Lodge.