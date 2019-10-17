Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Takes a Break From Directing to Reveal New Selfies

Riley Keough took five on set of the film she’s directing to take a few selfies. The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share the photos and a quick video from her director’s chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Oct 16, 2019 at 2:10pm PDT

“Should be directing a movie. Really just taking selfies,” she captioned the post with an emoji of a shrugging woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Plenty of Keough’s 286,000 followers took to the comments section to gush over the photos.

“So cute while u direct!!” Bella Thorne wrote.

“Directing is hotttttt,” wrote writer and director Janicza Bravo.

“I wish I was 10% as cool as you,” one Instagram user said.

“Beautiful girl!” another said.

Keogh has shared a few photos from the set of her project. Last week, she shared some behind-the-scenes shots and captioned it, “First two weeks making a movie.”

The unknown project appears to be Keough’s directorial debut after slowly making a name for herself as an actor for nearly a decade. The trailer for her latest acting project, Earthquake Bird, was released earlier this month. The Netflix movie, based on the novel of the same name by Susanna Jones, is set in 1989 Tokyo and stars Alicia Vikander as expatriate Lucy Fly who finds herself caught in a love triangle with local photographer Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi) and her friend Lily (Keough), also a foreigner. After Lily goes missing, Lucy is suspected of murder. Earthquake Bird will be released in select theaters on Nov. 1 and on Netflix Nov. 15.

Keough began acting in 2010 with a role in The Runaways as rocker Marie Currie. She has since appeared in films including Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, American Honey and Logan Lucky as well as TV shows including The Girlfriend Experience and Riverdale.

“I’m a workaholic,” she told The Guardian in 2017. “Very highly strung.”

Keough, who was born 12 years after her grandfather Elvis Presley died, said she doesn’t mind being referred to as his granddaughter.

“Why should I? It’s a fact. And I’m not ashamed of that in any way,” she said, adding that while she didn’t know him growing up, she just knew that the late King of Rock and Roll was “very, very famous. I knew the situation. I just didn’t really think about it that much.”

Keough’s mother is Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter with ex-wife Priscrilla Presley. Keough’s father is musician Danny Keough, who was married to Lisa Marie from 1988 to 1994. Lisa Marie and Danny also share 26-year-old son Benjamin Keough.

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty