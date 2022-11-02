Elvira Suddenly Shades Kylie Jenner's Halloween Costume of Her

Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for her Halloween this year, but the spooky icon herself suddenly seems to have shared the beauty mogul's costume. Following Jenner's Instagram posts, Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson spoke with TMZ about the homage, saying, "I didn't get a heads up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering." She then added, "It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me."

Jenner shared four different posts of her Elvira look, and even gave herself the nickname "kyvira." She also credited the photography studio that snapped the images, Jack Bridgland Studio. Notably, the images got a lot of responses from Jenner's fans, with one fan of Elvira's commenting on the original post, "Don't disrespect Cassandra and not tag her." Someone else added, "[Elvira] coulda been tagged.." Notably, Jenner rocked a few other costumes this Halloween, all of which can seen seen on her Instagram page. Check out of Jenner's Elvira looks below.

Peterson first debuted as Elvira in the early '80s, hosting Elvira's Movie Macabre in Los Angles. The horror host character was a massive hit, and even got her own movie in 1988, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. She would spend the next decade continuing her rise as a cultural icon, and in 2001 starred in her second film, Elvira's Haunted Hills.

Back in August, Peterson sat down with Dread Central to discuss her career, and she specifically opened up about monikor and how she feels about it after so many decades of being Elvira. "Well, now I'm really pretty married to it. I love it," she said. "I would've probably chosen something... Well, I know I would've chosen something different because I put two names in the hat, and that one was Cassandra. What a nightmare that would've been, right? The other one was Luna, which would've been okay."

Peterson went on to say, "But later, not long after we picked it, and I really didn't like it, I got the connection between Elvis and Elvira, it was really weird. I was signing my autograph one time for this guy, Joe Esposito, who was Elvis Presley's road manager. And I signed a picture for him and his wife, and he said, "Do you know your signature as Elvira looks almost exactly like Elvis' signature?" Which I did not do on purpose, I had no idea."

She continued, "All of a sudden, I started thinking there was some kind of Elvis connection that maybe he was there in another world guiding me along because he had previously, as you read in the book, he'd changed my entire career trajectory. I always say I was the youngest showgirl in Las Vegas and I would now be the oldest showgirl in Las Vegas if it wasn't for Elvis. So, I really like the tie-in with the name. It made me really, really like it more.