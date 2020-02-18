Elton John Postpones New Zealand Tour Dates Until 2021 Following Pneumonia Diagnosis

Elton John has postponed two tour dates in New Zealand until 2021 amid his pneumonia diagnosis, with his tour promoters announcing the news on Tuesday.

The report comes one day after John’s tour promoters said that the singer intended to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia. A show scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Auckland was to be delayed until Wednesday, Feb. 19 on the advice of doctors. On Tuesday, the promoters released a second statement sharing the postponment.

“Despite the best efforts of a performer who never wants to disappoint his fans, upon further consultation from doctors and specialists, it has this evening been decided that Sir Elton John’s two remaining Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, performances will be rescheduled to Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January 2021,” the statement read, via the New Zealand Herald.

John also apologized in a statement.

“I’m incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule my remaining Auckland dates and I want to send my sincerest apologies to my amazing fans for any inconvenience caused”, he said. “I always want to be able to give one hundred per cent and I’m afraid that, right now, I’m not able to do that. I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can’t wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows.”

Over the weekend, the 72-year-old stopped a show in Auckland midway through his set when he was unable to continue performing. At one point during the concert, he required medical attention, but continued on. Later in the set, he realized that his voice had given out and was escorted off the stage.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland,” he wrote on Instagram after the concert. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and is next scheduled to play a series of dates in Australia beginning on Feb. 22, followed by dates in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dave Simpson