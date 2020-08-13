'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Speaks out on Allegations, and Fans Are Talking
The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been at the center of controversy recently. Over the past couple of months, several former and current staffers have alleged that there is a toxic work environment on the show with some even claiming that host Ellen DeGeneres herself engaged in inappropriate behavior. In response to these allegations, many celebrities have spoken out in support of DeGeneres. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who appears as the DJ on the talk show, recently opened up about these allegations, sharing that there has been a ton of "love" on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Boss, who has been on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014, spoke to Us Weekly about the claims surrounding his place of work. "We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," he explained. "Obviously, there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been, love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there will continue to be love."
Naturally, since The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been at the center of scandal as of late, fans didn't hesitate to weigh in on the matter. And they had plenty of thoughts about what Boss had to say.
He said they're just "haters" so i guess the next time someone treats him badly he's just being a hater too— pham_ly (@pham_ly13) August 12, 2020
Why say anything at all? Disappointing— salina ayers (@Fashionforsure) August 12, 2020
"There's been love" sounds like code for she wasn't awful ALL THE TIME. 😏— Tracey (@sweetsucre) August 11, 2020
So pleased tWitch has spoken up for her! No-one will look 100% good when put under a microscope, such a shame some people seem to revel in finding a flaw, being kind should be a rule for all xx— jsinclair (@jayne_sinclair1) August 12, 2020
Some celebs are so tone-deaf.— Candice Gopaul Eckl (@CandiceGopaul) August 12, 2020
Because he’s a entertainment industry insider with 200k+ followers on twitter. The people getting abuse are gonna be the day to day average working grunts not the semi-famous influencers— Giga Outlaw (@GigaOutlaw) August 12, 2020
He is employed be her and the show. Of course he isn’t going to say anything derogatory he isn’t stupid!— Francesca (@wtoccasion) August 12, 2020