'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Speaks out on Allegations, and Fans Are Talking

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been at the center of controversy recently. Over the past couple of months, several former and current staffers have alleged that there is a toxic work environment on the show with some even claiming that host Ellen DeGeneres herself engaged in inappropriate behavior. In response to these allegations, many celebrities have spoken out in support of DeGeneres. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who appears as the DJ on the talk show, recently opened up about these allegations, sharing that there has been a ton of "love" on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Boss, who has been on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014, spoke to Us Weekly about the claims surrounding his place of work. "We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," he explained. "Obviously, there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been, love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there will continue to be love."

Naturally, since The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been at the center of scandal as of late, fans didn't hesitate to weigh in on the matter. And they had plenty of thoughts about what Boss had to say.