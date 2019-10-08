Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres Revealing ‘Whole Story’ Behind George Bush Encounter at Cowboys Game Stirs Social Media

Ellen DeGeneres’ attempt to put an end to the backlash surrounding her recent appearance with former President George W. Bush during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday is only further aggravating social media. After controversy sparked online over the outing, many citing the talk show host’s landmark decision to come out as gay in 1997 and Bush’s record of anti-LGBTQ+ policies, DeGeneres explained on Tuesday that she was living by her famous words of “be kind to one another.”

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different,” she explained. “For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact.”

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be friends with them,” DeGeneres continued. “When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

Her comments did little to quell the backlash, with the talk surrounding the outing continuing well into Tuesday morning, with many pointing to the deaths caused a result of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that happened during his term.

It wasn’t all negative responses, though, with many applauding the talk show host for speaking out and handling the situation “so beautifully.”

Another person tweeted that DeGeneres’ response was “great” because she “not only talked about her day with George W. Bush, but embraced it and turned it into a great lesson for everyone out there. Kudos to Ellen for taking the time to show everyone how it’s done.”

