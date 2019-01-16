Ellen DeGeneres Pokes Fun at Most-Liked Photo by Teasing Kylie Jenner With New Egg Photo

Now that an egg has broken Kylie Jenner‘s record of the most-liked Instagram photo in the world, Ellen DeGeneres is gunning for the title.

The comedian entered the race for the most-liked photo on Wednesday during her eponymous talk show after a photo of a brown egg garnered over 45 million likes on Instagram (and counting), beating Jenner’s previously held record of 18 million.

“The egg’s life has completely changed,” DeGeneres joked during Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I want that egg on the show. Egg, if you’re listening, I want you on the show.”

Before revealing her big plan to break the record, she made an appropriately-timed play on words. “Now that this egg holds the record, everyone’s gonna try to beat the egg,” she said. “And you know what happens when you beat an egg? It’s an omelet.”

Eventually, the comedian showed off what photo she hopes will beat even the egg’s record: a photo of the egg superimposed with Jenner’s face on it.

“I named it Eggward Shellington Jenner III,” she said.

When she shared the photo on Instagram, she shared her mathematical reasoning behind her efforts. “According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever! The egg + [Kylie Jenner] = 51,000,000 likes minimum.”

At just over 4 million likes, it doesn’t appear that DeGeneres’ post will take home the prize — although it has become her most-liked post. She noted on Wednesday’s show that it has more likes than her photos with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Julia Roberts and even the image of her receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

“I think this is great, because with all the divisiveness that we have going on in the world, we found something that we can all agree on,” she said. “It’s a damn egg.”

After the egg broke Jenner’s record of 18 million likes, she responded by posting an old video of herself breaking and attempting to cook an egg on a hot sidewalk.

“Take that little egg,” Jenner captioned the funny video, which originally was shared to see if she could cook an egg on the hot ground.

At press time, Jenner’s video response to the meme has racked up 31 million views — yet only just over 4 million likes.

The original photo that Jenner had shared, which had earned the 18 million likes, was her first photo of newborn daughter Stormi Webster, whom she welcomed last February with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. In the photo, Stormi held onto Jenner’s thumb and Jenner revealed the baby’s name in the caption.