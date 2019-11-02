Ellen DeGeneres and Cardi B Twerk up a Storm During Halloween Show

Ellen DeGeneres has done a lot of things on her show since it premiered way back in 2003, but she took things to new heights during her Halloween episode yesterday with guest Cardi B. DeGeneres hosted guest Cardi and decided to show off a few new dance moves for the rapper.

When Cardi walked out on stage as the crowd cheered, DeGeneres, who was dressed as Cardi’s character on Hustlers, greeted the 27-year-old with a question: asking if she wanted to check out her twerk.

The talk show host turned around and then proceeded to twerk for the “Money” singer. DeGeneres asked Cardi if her moves were good enough and Cardi went easy on her saying she’d throw her a $20.

View this post on Instagram Cardi E and Cardi B having a twerk-off. @iamcardib A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:57am PDT

It didn’t stop there though. After DeGeneres twerked, Cardi showed off her twerking skills and the crowd went wild.

Fans definitely had thoughts on the clip showing support for both DeGeneres and Cardi.

“Literally laughing out loud in my office right now,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “Omg I could listen to Cardi B all day thank you for the laughter.”

Cardi wasn’t the only guest DeGeneres had on her Halloween episode. She also welcomed Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who dressed up as Elvis Presley. He dressed in a pink bedazzled bell-bottom jumpsuit along with a cape and a pair of sunglasses. He accessorized his outfit with a black wig and red lei.

“Aloha from Hawaii,” he told the host in a Presley impression.

“I am obsessed with Elvis, slightly,” the actor told DeGeneres. “I just love him. My mama raised me on him, and I’m still obsessed. I bought a bike like him, and I got an old ’55 pink Cadillac.”

This wasn’t the first time he’s dressed up as the famous singer either. Back when he was 19 years old, he sported a different Presley look when attending a Halloween party at the Playboy Mansion — which also happened to be his first time in Los Angeles.

“Halloween’s good to me,” he said.

As for DeGeneres, she’s coming off the heels of controversy after she was seen sitting next to former President George W. Bush. As a response, the host told her audience that she says be kind to everyone at the end of her show each episode, she means it in its entirety.