Ellen DeGeneres' Brother Vance's Comments Defending Talk Show Host Has Social Media Weighing In
Social media is split after Ellen DeGeneres' brother, Vance DeGeneres, came to her defense after WarnerMedia launched an investigation following several claims that she has created a toxic workplace. DeGeneres has been facing controversy for weeks, though it came to a boiling point in mid-July after several current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees raised serious allegations against the talk show host and three executive producers.
If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.— Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020
Tuesday morning, Vance joined the growing number of people, mostly celebrities, showing DeGeneres' support, sharing in a tweet that his sister "has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world." In a statement shared to his Facebook page, he went on to state that his sister is being "viciously attacked" and claimed that the allegations against her are "all bulls–." He added that DeGeneres "always has — and always will — stand against bullying."
His comments, however, are being met with a divide. Some people are seeming to side with Vance, believing that the comedian would never knowingly bully or allow bullying. Others, however, have suggested that the way in which DeGeneres treats fellow celebrities may be vastly different than how employees are treated and that the opinions of those closest to the talk show host should only be taken with a grain of salt. Keep scrolling to see the reaction to Vance's post.
I don't think Ellen would knowingly allow ANY bullying or racism on her set. I feel if she knew about it she would fix it immediately because I know she experienced enough of discrimination all through her career. T Porter wants to stir up trouble & he got it— Risamsbluewave (@ThereseSchluch2) August 5, 2020
It's about how she treats those who aren't famous/wealthy or "necessary" to her (i.e., those she feels are not her equal). YOUR experiences with her are not the same so don't dismiss what others have gone through. The truth hurts sometimes. Face it, she's not really nice.— Vespa_Girl Says Get Into Good Trouble (@Vespa_Girl) August 5, 2020
I LOVED Ellen, but after everything I read it makes perfect sense. Employees and many guest have accused her of been toxic. It’s very convenient for her to not be rude to A list celebrities. This is unacceptable behavior for Ellen.— PrinceGallardo (@PrinceGallardo1) August 5, 2020
#IStandwithEllen forever I see the way she is & how she treats people & this tweet from her brother just proves that @TheEllenShow is the most awesomest person in the world!!! ❤🥰🙂 https://t.co/t309HlNWF5— Chelsea Anderson.♥️ (@ChelseaAMusic) August 5, 2020
But even stars are saying it’s true. And I’ve noticed the past year she has been different. I’ve watched her show since the first one. I hope it turns out to be all false.— Raeann Feather (@RaeannFeather) August 4, 2020
I stand with Ellen. I certainly won’t be watching anyone else doing her show. She is the only and best show on TV entertainment that I watch! It’s tragic what the “ fashionable “ thing to do is, which is turn on everyone older generations for not being “ woke” enough.— Angela Rich (@Angelica1117) August 5, 2020
There has been talk about this for years and years. If my ears heard about it in LA, so did hers. She fostered an environment for it to exist and continue.— Andrew Watches Movies (@AndrewWatchesTV) August 5, 2020
I don’t want to believe this about her but I don’t know how she didn’t hear about it, it’s her show— Catherine Gurney (@CatherineGurne3) August 4, 2020
#IStandWithEllen— K (@G855D) August 4, 2020
Exactly! I'm confident she'll take care of things. Ellen is going to weather this storm just fine. She's the best. Hope Mama is well. #IStandByEllen
Thank you @vancedegeneres ! https://t.co/b2wiF4fEag
Tweet reads like a man who is often employed by his sister. Unless IMDB Like the victims lies? This is why people don’t come forward. Cause the privilege circle each other to delete their record of events.— atticus finch jr. (@GiveHateAChance) August 4, 2020
So you just bullied your friends to support your sister ....? These rumors about her stiff personality has been circulating for years and now you guys can't cover it up anymore.— Keep🔥UP! (@stillvinsane) August 5, 2020
Dude. Seriously. Most people in the industry have known for years that this was a difficult place to work. Everyone from studio executives to caterers knew. Hard to believe she didn’t.— DyslexicsRUs (@DyslexicsRUs) August 5, 2020
Wake up. Her bad treatment of people has been known for years. Get your head out of the sand. Your sister is NOT a nice person.— Boo Richards (@theblade999) August 5, 2020
I support her. She is not racist. She’s kind hearted and a wonderful person God has bought to this world. We shouldn’t hate or discriminate someone. We shall always support, be there and admire someone and etc . The way she does.— Ciphergaming/Stealth (@Knight10660) August 5, 2020