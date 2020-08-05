Ellen DeGeneres' Brother Vance's Comments Defending Talk Show Host Has Social Media Weighing In

Social media is split after Ellen DeGeneres' brother, Vance DeGeneres, came to her defense after WarnerMedia launched an investigation following several claims that she has created a toxic workplace. DeGeneres has been facing controversy for weeks, though it came to a boiling point in mid-July after several current and former The Ellen DeGeneres Show employees raised serious allegations against the talk show host and three executive producers.

If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest. — Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020

Tuesday morning, Vance joined the growing number of people, mostly celebrities, showing DeGeneres' support, sharing in a tweet that his sister "has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world." In a statement shared to his Facebook page, he went on to state that his sister is being "viciously attacked" and claimed that the allegations against her are "all bulls–." He added that DeGeneres "always has — and always will — stand against bullying."

His comments, however, are being met with a divide. Some people are seeming to side with Vance, believing that the comedian would never knowingly bully or allow bullying. Others, however, have suggested that the way in which DeGeneres treats fellow celebrities may be vastly different than how employees are treated and that the opinions of those closest to the talk show host should only be taken with a grain of salt. Keep scrolling to see the reaction to Vance's post.