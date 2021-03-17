Elle Macpherson Shares 'Insane' Tummy Transformation After Lymphatic 'Liposculpture'

✖

Supermodel Elle Macpherson is marveling at the "insane" results of the lymphatic drainage massage she got on her stomach. The star, 56, shared a close-up look at the results of her visit from famed massage therapist Sheila Perez, who invented the Sheila Perez Massage Method. In the photos, Macpherson can be seen lying on the massage table to show the size of her stomach before and after the treatment, which was a marked difference in size.

Macpherson credited Perez's method as a "great way to combat plane travel and sluggish lymph and digestion," calling the transformation "insane" in the next slide of her Story. The model has long been a proponent of Perez, writing back in 2019 on Instagram, "I’m a huge fan of non invasive wellness treatments and this is one of the best - for more information on why lymphatic drainage is so important go to @sheilamsperez - and the beautiful bi- product is sculpted body. Perfect when combined with @welleco products- sleep , movement , water and clean food."

(Photo: Elle Macpherson)

Whatever Macpherson is doing is clearly working for her, making headlines earlier this month when she posed naked on a pool float. "U look incredible!!!!" Victoria Beckham commented on Macpherson's post. "Kisses." The WelleCo founder previously shared in her On Call podcast that she used to "rely on genetics" during her 20s and 30s to stay slim, but only developed a health and fitness routine when she was 44. "It gets to a point where what you've done your whole life doesn't work anymore," Macpherson said. "I'd always been interested in wellness... And when I had children, I was watching my body evolve and I wanted to learn more about how to support it through all the different phases of my life."

(Photo: Elle Macpherson)

Being introduced to a plant-based diet and replacing acidic foods and alcohol with fruits, nuts, legumes and vegetables while adding supplements to her diet was a game-changer for Macpherson, who also made the concerted effort to sleep more and focus on relaxation and meditation. She added that in order to keep her fitness up, she makes time for at least 45 minutes every day. Whether it's walking, running, biking, swimming or yoga, Macpherson said she always makes the effort to be active, regardless of what her day looks like. "I typically get up early and do all my WelleCo meetings on Zoom, before I go for a swim or a bike ride in the afternoon," she said.