Elizabeth Hurley’s ‘Heart Aches’ as She Misses Ex-Fiancé’s Funeral

Elizabeth Hurley is still reeling following the news of her ex-fiancé’s passing. On Instagram, Hurley noted that she was not able to attend the funeral for Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack on March 4. Even though she can’t be there in person, she still paid tribute to him by writing a love-filled statement. Hurley and Warne were engaged from 2011 to 2013.

Hurley shared a few throwback photos on Saturday from when she and Warne celebrated their engagement. She noted that all of their children were in attendance (Hurley’s son and Warne’s three children) and that it was the “happiest time.” Alongside the photos, the actor wrote that she was unable to attend Warne’s funeral in Australia and that her “heart aches” because of it. Hurley explained that she was filming the night before the funeral was scheduled to take place and that she would not have been able to make it in time. Warne, being a legendary sports figure from Australia in the field of cricket, was granted a state funeral by Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone,” she added. “It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna.” Hurley previously paid tribute to Warne shortly after it was announced that he had passed. She posted a series of snaps from their time together and wrote, “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.” Hurley became engaged to Warne in October 2011, three months after his divorce from Arun Nayer was finalized. The pair eventually bought a home together, but they never made their way to the altar. The Royals star and the cricketer later split in December 2013.

Warne’s management, MPC Entertainment, announced his death in early March. They stated, per CNN, “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March. Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.” Warne is survived by his three children, Brooke, Jackson, and Summer, whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.