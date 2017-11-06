Elizabeth Hurley Slays in Wonder Woman Costume

Elizabeth Hurley is teasing her fans with a glimpse at what it would have looked like if she had taken on the role of Wonder Woman. In a recent Instagram post, the 52-year-old actress uploaded a pic of her Halloween costume in which she dressed up like the iconic DC Comics character.

Happy Halloween 👻 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

The image shows Hurley sporting a red, gold and blue bodysuit and black wig. She completed the look with a cape and black wig.

“Happy Halloween,” the Royals star captioned the post.

After posting the photo online, thousands of Hurley’s adoring fans took to the comments section to express their appreciation for the spot-on Wonder Woman costume.

“You don’t need this dress because you are always wonder woman,” one person wrote.

“Wowww black hair looks so good on u,” another person commented. “Nailed it, great costume.”

When the mother of one isn’t rocking costumes she has been busy modeling new looks from her swimsuit line. Most recently, Hurley posted a clip that shows her sporting a sparkling swimsuit while soaking up the sun on vacation in The Maldives.

All that glitters….. new Jessica Bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @velaaprivateisland A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

“All that glitters,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, the Bedazzled actress can be seen lying on her back wearing an intricately-detailed two-piece bathing suit that comes complete with a gold triangle top and matching bottoms. As the music blares in the background, Hurley rocks her body side to side while showing off her retro Aviator glasses.