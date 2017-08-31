Elizabeth Hurley Poses in the Sun for New Bikini Photo

Elizabeth Hurley has once again taken to Instagram to share a stunning bikini photo, and the actress is certainly glowing from the sunlight that brightens the view.

Last day of sun 😘 @elizabethhurleybeach #newcollection #comingsoon A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

In the photo, Hurley can be seen standing just inside of some type of poolside cabana.

While one arm hangs down, the other holds a pair of sunglasses above her head as her toned figure dons a pink bikini.

Last month, the supermodel and actress celebrated her birthday and took that as an opportunity to share a throwback photo of her with former partner Hugh Grant to followers as a thank you for all the “wonderful birthday messages” she received.

“Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by [Sandy Linter]. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a pretty rough bump in the road when Grant was busted with a prostitute in 1995. While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged out into the public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support. They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Since then they’ve both gone on to other relationships, with Hurley’s last notable relationship being with Australian cricket player Shane Warne, and Grant never settling down but having children with a few different women, most recently Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.