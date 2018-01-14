Elizabeth Hurley Shows off Hot Pink Bikini in Instagram Video

Elizabeth Hurley continues to beat the forces of nature, sharing another video of her age-defying body on Instagram last weekend.

Happy Sunday 😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach #Islabikini A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:17am PST

On Jan. 7, the 52-year-old actress and model posted a video of herself dancing on an exotic beach while wearing a pink bikini.

“Happy Sunday,” she wrote. She also tagged her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Hurley’s video has over 51,000 likes and many of her fans could not contain their excitement.

“I’ve always thought that you were one of the most beautiful women in the world…and I’ve not changed my mind,” one person wrote.

“What amazing genes and obviously amazing work ethic into looking that good at 50. Stunning,” another added.

Later in the week, Hurley posted another short clip on Instagram. In this one, she is wearing a white dress. “Winter white,” she wrote. That clip earned over 70,000 views.

Hurley has never been shy about showing off her age-defying looks.

In a 2016 interview with E! News, The Royals star admitted that one reason for the Instagram photos is to promote her own swimwear line. She said the biggest thing to avoid in order to stay in shape is late night meals.

“I think that’s one of the best diet tips you can have to eat your food earlier on in the day, so you’ve got more time to digest it and your body can rest in the sleep period,” she told E! News. “I think that’s quite important. I always used to snack late at night because I was a little bit hungry before I went to bed. I stopped doing that now. But I think whole grains and vegetables and fish and small bits of lean meat is really the way I tend to go.”

Hurley also once told The Daily Mail that she cut bread, pasta, sweets, cheese and sweets from her diet.

Hurley stars on E! Network’s The Royals as the Queen. In December, the network fired the show’s creator after sexual harassment allegations. However, the fourth season has already been filmed and will air in the spring.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Elizabeth Hurley