Elizabeth Hurley Turns up the Heat With Hot Pink Bikini

It’s cold outside, but not where Elizabeth Hurley is. The British actress and model posted a new photo on Instagram of herself in a hot pink bikini.

My new Harper Bikini in Hot Pink @elizabethhurleybeach 💖 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:25am PST

“My new Harper Bikini in Hot Pink,” she captioned the photo. She tagged the Instagram page for Elizabeth Hurley Beach, her own beachwear line. The bikini, available in Toffee and Red colors already, is available for $172.

Last week, she celebrated 100,000 followers for the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page with another beach shot. “Yay! Thank you. Lots more new pictures and videos coming your way,” she wrote.

At 52 years old, Hurley has continued to surprise her fans with her age-defying figure. She’s frequently posting new photos on Instagram for her more than 760,000 followers.

Hurley is best known for her roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bedazzled and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. She currently stars on E! Network’s The Royals as a fictional Queen of England.

The show was recently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal after One Tree Hill castmembers claimed they were sexually harassed by creator Mark Schwahn. E! Network suspended Schwahn, who also created The Royals.

Hurley called the allegations a “shocking surprise” after Royals co-star Alexandra Park also accused Schwahn of “reprehensible behavior.” Hurley said it was “totally unacceptable for anyone to work in a place in which they feel unsafe” and vowed to make sure it never happens again “on my watch.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Elizabeth Hurley