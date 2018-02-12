Elizabeth Hurley Stuns With Handstand in Pink Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her athleticism with a handstand in her latest Instagram photo for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach fashion line.

Hurley posted the photo on Instagram and Twitter Saturday. “Self inflicted rush of blood to the brain,” the 52-year-old beauty wrote on Twitter. Her Instagram caption was a little simpler as she just wrote “Handstand” and included three kissing emojis.

Earlier this week, Hurley launched the new Summer 2018 collection, which is already available for purchase at ElizabethHurley.com. The two-piece Hurley is seen wearing in her handstand photo will set you back $168.

Hurley uses her Instagram page to promote her beachwear line, reaching 820,000 followers. But on Feb. 4, she took a break from posting bikini photos to mark World Cancer Day. She posted a photo of herself recording a spot for the Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign. She asked fans to watch their film Unraveling the Pink Ribbon: Creating a Breast Cancer-Free World, which was released in October 2017.

“Today marks [World Cancer Day] and I’m so proud to be Global Ambassador for [Estee Lauder] [BCA Campaign]. Join me and The Breast Cancer Campaign in honoring all those touched by breast cancer,” Hurley wrote on Instagram.

Hurley has worked with Estee Lauder’s breast cancer awareness campaign since the early 1990s, after her grandmother died from the disease.

“Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate,” Hurley told AOL Entertainment in October. “It doesn’t just happen in October — it happens 365 days of the year, no matter where you come from. It’ll go for you at any time. It’s a year-round thing for us, but October is the month where we’re particularly vocal about it. Women are being diagnosed in America every two minutes! 1 in 8 women will still be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Regardless of great progress, it’s still a problem.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Elizabeth Hurley