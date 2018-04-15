Elizabeth Hurley Poses in Skimpy French Maid Outfit With Son

It doesn’t look like Elizabeth Hurley is going to stop wearing revealing outfits around her son anytime soon.

The Royals actress was snapped in a photo wearing a sexy French maid outfit, complete with fishnet stockings and stiletto heels, sitting next to her 16-year-old son Damian alongside co-star Dame Joan Collins.

According to Page Six, the photo was taken during a break from filming.

“The Unholy Trinity,” Damian wrote.

On Sunday, Hurley was photographed wearing a very low-cut sparkling dress to her son’s birthday party. The photo borugh out its fair share of trolls.

“Using this moment to ‘showcase her assets’ and focus the attention back on her,” one person wrote

Another called the dress “a tiny bit inappropriate.”

“Your dress is way too revealing for a sophisticated elegant lady like you,” wrote another commenter.

However, Hurley ignored the trolls. Back in early March she was criticized for having Damian be her photographer for some of her many bikini photos she frequently posts to Instagram. But the Austin Powers actress defended the both of them on an episode of Watch What Happens Live After Show.

“Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley said. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get. When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”

This past March, Hurley found herself rushing back to her United Kingdom home after her nephew Miles Hurley was stabbed repeatedly in Southwest London on March 8.

Hurley kept fans updated on Miles’ condition as he was hospitalized and made his way back to recovery.

“The deepest wound just missed severing his spine,” Hurley wrote two days after the attack. “By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

“Wishing everyone a peaceful weekend,” Hurley wrote on March 18. “Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew [Miles] was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.”

She’s since posted multiple photos with a healthy Miles before returning to the United States for more filming.