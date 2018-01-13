Eliza Dushku’s Mother Claims She Was Afraid of Daughter’s Alleged Abuser

A woman who claims to be Eliza Dushku‘s mother said she was “afraid” of True Lies stunt coordinator Joel Kramer, who Dushku accused of sexually molesting her at age 12.

Several messages on Dushku’s Saturday Facebook post outlining her allegations are critical of the Bull actress’ parents.

“Your parents have some answering to do. Big blockbuster or not, my child comes to me and others saying they have been abused like this?” reads one comment that has over 900 likes. “No chance in hell that child would be going back, I don’t care how much money or fame is at stake. Hollywood is vile and your parents made some poor decisions. I’m sorry.”

According to PEOPLE, a woman with an account that appears to belong to Dushku’s mother Judith, replied to a person who said her parents should have contacted police or True Lies director James Cameron.

“I accept your condemnation as Eliza’s mother,” Judith Dushku wrote. “No, it was not her career that I feared for, as that meant nothing to me. I was afraid of Joel Kramer, too. And it was years later that I finally understood fully what really happened.”

She continued, “At the time, Eliza was too scared to tell the whole story and in a way I think she protected me from knowing because she knew how frightened I was of the powerful men on the set. Her lose was the worst, but abuse can throw a wide net. I only began to understand this many years later. Thank you to your mother for what she did for you. I wish I had been that brave.”

In her post on Saturday, Dushku said she told her parents, one of her older brothers and two adult friends. “No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I,” she wrote.

The 37-year-old Dushku claims Kramer sexually molested her in a Miami hotel room after he “methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me.”

Kramer called the claims “atrocious lies” in a Hollywood Reporter interview. He most recently worked on Blade Runner 2049, Star Trek: Discovery and Westworld.

Dushku’s credits include Bring It On, Dollhouse, Banshee and Bull. Her True Lies co-star Tom Arnold said he is “proud” of Dushku for coming forward and believes her.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Eliza Dushku