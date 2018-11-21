Edward James Olmos’ Mother Has Died, ‘Mayans M.C’ Star Emilio Rivera Says

Edward James Olmos is mourning the loss of his mother. The legendary actor shared a touching tribute to Eleanor Romo-Olmos on social media Tuesday night and was supported by many of his Mayans M.C. co-stars.

“It’s taken me seven days to post this photo with this tweet because my heart hurt,” Olmos tweeted. “My mother passed a week ago and this extraordinary lady will be missed by her 7 children, 24 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. She was 92 years young. What an amazing life she gave us!!”

In the sweet photo accompanying the post, Olmos held his mother close while they both smiled for the camera.

Many of Olmos’ Mayans M.C. co-stars reached out with kind words as well as their own tributes.

Emilio Rivera shared an Instagram photo of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff’s cast with Romo-Olmos.

“RIP to the Beautiful Eleanor Romo-Olmos, mother to the Legendary Mr. #Edwardjamesolmos pictured here with her Son,and my #Mayansfx Brothers,” Rivera captioned the photo.

“Back in the [day] she rode a Motorcycle with a suicide clutch , only fitting that she was riding with us this nite.Gonna miss Her Smile and Energy,” he concluding, adding hashtags for “Mayans M.C.” and “it’s a family thing.”

Danny Pino, who also stars in Mayans M.C., replied directly to Olmos’ tweet. “Wishing you comfort, sending you love and a big hug, my friend. From the Pino Family to the Olmos family,” Pinowrote in Spanish.

Co-star Clayton Cardenas retweeted Olmos’ announcement and wrote, “#RIP we’re all sorry for your loss. Love you.”

Raoul Max Trujillo wrote, “My condolences Eddie.. sending u all the love and blessings for ur loss. Just spent the day with my 91 year old mom.. every Tuesday when I’m here at home. I feel ur loss hermano.”

Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton also sent some kind words Olmos’ way: “May you and your family go in grace and goodness in the wake of one so great and gracious!”

Supernatural actor Mark Sheppard added his condolences as well. “All my love. Xoxox,” he wrote.

Stranger Things star Sean Astin replied, “Our family sends you much much love!!!”

Olmos stars in Mayans M.C. as Felipe Reyes, the father of Ezekiel and Angel Reyes, played by JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas, respectively. The two brothers are part of the Mayans motorcycle club — Angel as an established brother and EZ as a pledging prospect — as they try to maneuver their way through business with the Mexican drug cartel as well as their troubled past that often comes back to haunt them.

The series comes as a direct Sons of Anarchy spinoff from series creator Kurt Sutter as well as co-executive producer Elgin James. Rivera, who plays Marcus Alvarez, acts as the main crossover character from SOA as a bridge between the initial series and the spinoff. In addition to Rivera, Olmos, Pino, Pardo and Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby and Richard Cabral also star. Season 1 aired its finale episode earlier this month, and Sutter says season 2 will likely premiere in fall 2019.