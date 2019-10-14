Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Undergoing Throat Cancer Treatment

Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen has reportedly been diagnosed with throat cancer, a new report claims. In a story post by TMZ early Sunday morning, the outlet claimed Eddie has been battling the ailment for the past 5 years by secretly traveling to Germany for radiation treatments.

The cancer was reportedly diagnosed around 20 years ago, with the condition seemingly tied to his 2000 tongue cancer diagnosis. To treat his tongue cancer, doctors removed a third of Van Halen’s tongue. Apparently in the time since, the cancer cells have “migrated down his throat,” TMZ reports, with doctors routinely “scraping” them out. However, it appears that 5 years ago, radiation treatment must have become the doctor’s order.

Despite the frightening reveal, the rock icon is reportedly in OK condition, as far as those around him can tell.

“As for his current condition … there are lots of rumors, but people who know him say he seems to be doing okay — at least on the surface,” the outlet claimed.

This lines up with what Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth told radio station KSLX in September.

“I’m the face of Van Halen from this point on, most likely. I’m not sure what’s happening with Ed, but he’s probably not gonna answer the bell this time. It’s not my place to guess,” Roth said, with the host then asking if that meant that Van Halen was in poor health.

Roth replied, “I hear all the same rumors that you do. It’s not my place to guess.”

As for what caused the cancer, TMZ points to a few ideas. He was a well-known longtime smoker, which could obviously tie into his condition. However, Eddie reportedly thinks that his troubles stem from regularly using a metal guitar pick more than 20 years ago. He would frequently hold the pick in his mouth, an action he thinks caused the tongue and throat cancer.

This report of Eddie’s poor health comes nearly a year after rumors broke that his namesake band was due to reunite its premiere lineup for a stadium tour. The tour would have featured Eddie, Roth, bassist Michael Anthony and drummer (and Eddie’s brother) Alex Van Halen. However, those rumors did not seem to pan out.

The band last toured in 2015, playing a series of amphitheater and festival shows, with Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen stepping into Anthony’s spot. They also played an arena tour back in 2012 and 2013, but those dates were cut short, with rumors that the band just needed a break after a lengthy album and touring cycle.

Photo Credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns