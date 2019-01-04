Eddie Redmayne Admits He Has a Secret Obsession With ‘The Hills’

Actor Eddie Redmayne may be an Oscar winner, but he’s also just like millions of other people and secretly harbors an obsession with a certain reality television show, a fact he divulged to fellow actor Rami Malek during a recent interview for W magazine.

Redmayne revealed that MTV’s The Hills was his “original reality TV guilty pleasure,” expertly selling Malek on the seminal show.

“The Hills is about various genetically beautiful, probably now aided potentially by cosmetic — I don’t know — just wandering around L.A., just chatting with each other,” he explains. “It starts with that Natasha Bedingfield song, which I didn’t buy the single of, but I might as well have.”

Fans of the show know the song in question is Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” which was the series’ theme song and instantly conjures up an image of Lauren Conrad driving to Los Angeles along a beach-adjacent highway in her black convertible.

In addition to being a fan of the show, Redmayne had one particular character that he was a fan of more than the others.

“I was quite into Heidi Montag, who I had a sort of love/hate relationship with,” he admitted. After learning that Montag and husband Spencer Pratt are parents to son Gunner, 1, Redmayne did seem a bit taken aback.

“Is the child on the reality TV show? Because I’m not sure about that bit,” he said.

Redmayne further explained to Malek that he enjoys watching reality television while he’s filming.

“Particularly when I’m working, I find like I can’t watch proper television,” he said. “I have to watch just mindless reality TV.”

The British star will soon have even more material to indulge his obsession, as The Hills will soon begin airing its reboot, something the actor admitted he is “quite excited” about.

Titled The Hills: New Beginnings, the reboot will feature the show’s original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. In addition, new faces including Mischa Barton, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado, and Ashley Wahler will also appear.

The reboot will premiere in 2019 and will indeed feature baby Gunner, as well as Patridge’s daughter Kirra and the Wahler’s daughter Delilah.

Two members of the original cast who won’t be appearing are Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, though for two different reasons — Conrad is now a lifestyle guru who wants to focus on her family and Cavallari headlines her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari, alongside husband Jay Cutler.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein