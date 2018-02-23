Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Aren’t Married Yet Despite Ring Rumors

Ed Sheeran may be wearing a ring on his left hand, but the singer isn’t married just yet.

Sheeran was recently spotted wearing a silver band on his left ring finger, leading fans to speculate that he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn had already tied the knot.At the 2018 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, Sheeran was asked about the ring and shot down marriage rumors with an adorable explanation.

“Are you married?” Lorraine‘s Dan Wooton asked the star.

EXCLUSIVE: @edsheeran on the new ‘engagement’ ring he’s sporting on his left hand: ‘Cherry made it for me herself, out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven’t told anyone that, either!’ pic.twitter.com/XC5SxywCsq — Lorraine on ITV (@ITVLorraine) February 22, 2018

“No,” Sheeran replied. “I’m not married.”

The musician explained that the ring was yet another way for him to show his devotion to his bride-to-be.

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings,” he said. “It’s the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven’t told anyone that, either.”

In another interview with Sky News, Sheeran further discussed his impending marriage.

“It’s an engagement ring, because I feel like…I don’t know,” he said of the silver band. “I feel like it’s good to both do things.”

Ed Sheeran answers questions from super fan Kay Burley, and says he is wearing an engagement ring not a wedding ring pic.twitter.com/gC8hzazpiA — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 21, 2018

When asked about a wedding date, the singer wasn’t as ready to divulge details.

“I don’t know, but I don’t know if I’d tell you,” he said. “It’ll be a situation like this where no one knows.”

Sheeran and Seaborn announced their engagement in January with a sweet photo of the singer kissing his fiancée on the cheek.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” Sheeran wrote. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Photo Credit: Krista Kennell / Shutterstock.com