Dylan Sprouse Accuses Jared Leto of Hitting on Young Models via Twitter

Dylan Sprouse took a shot at Jared Leto on Wednesday, claiming that the actor has been discretely flirting with much younger girls on social media.

Sprouse, 25, sent a very sarcastic, very public message to Leto on Twitter. He implied that 46-year-old Leto has targeted young women on social media in private messages.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?” Sprouse wrote.

Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is? — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) May 16, 2018



Neither Leto nor his representatives have commented on the harsh tweet, and it is unclear whether anything specific prompted Sprouse’s call out. Although his tweet was just posted on Wednesday, his most recent Instagram post, which went up on Saturday, is riddled with comments in support of Leto.

“Get a life and let Jared have privacy, without telling people bulls—,” one read. “Find something to do in your life man.”

Among the many responses to Sprouse’s dig was a tweet from James Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy director seemed to confirm Sprouse’s story, and in his own sarcastic tone, make it even worse.

“He starts at 18 on the Internet?” Gunn asked. The post led many to assume that Gunn had knowledge of Leto going after a minor, though he offered no further details.

He starts at 18 on the Internet? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2018



However, he has broached the subject in the past. Back in 2015, Gunn took to Periscope. In what he later called an “Ambien-fueled” live stream, the director claimed outright that he knew Leto slept with underage girls. The video was deleted shortly after. While he apologized for it, he never directly took back his claims about Leto.

Gunn appears to have an age-old vendetta against the actor. In 2012, he posted another tweet which has no resurfaced. “Driving home from Vegas trading stories about what a dick Jared Leto is,” he wrote at the time.

Driving home from Vegas trading stories about what a dick Jared Leto is. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2012



His dislike may not be unfounded. Leto has faced numerous sexual assault and harassment claims from women as young as 15 years old. The stories are spread across years, and many concern young fans of his band, 30 Seconds to Mars. His reputation has gotten so bad that a journalist at Contemptor once referred to Leto as “another Cosby.”

“He was very pushy into coercing me to do sexual acts with him and he was quite rough and forceful,” read one account of Leto’s sexual misconduct. “Once he was unnecessarily rough and when I told him it hurt he didn’t stop – he never did anything slowly or for my pleasure . . . And NO, he never asked me if I was ever ok or comfortable with anything he wanted to do, simply because he is not the person to care.”