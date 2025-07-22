Dylan Dreyer Makes First ‘Today’ Appearance Since Announcing Split From Husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer is back to work after announcing her split from husband Brian Fichera.

The TODAY show meteorologist, 43, appeared on the NBC morning show Monday, just three days after announcing the end of her marriage of 12 years.

Dreyer didn’t mention her split on Monday’s show, during which she filled in for Al Roker and Carson Daly, but did appear to not be wearing a wedding ring.

Dreyer has been filling in for Roker since Thursday as he spends time with family on vacation. Friday, the TV personality took to Instagram to announce that she and Fichera, 38, had been separated for “a few months” at that point.

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera visit SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” wrote Dreyer in a statement on Instagram. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

Dreyer and Fichera first met while working at NBC’s Boston affiliate station, WHDH, and went on to get married in 2012. The former couple share three sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3.

Dylan Dreyer and her son son Calvin and husband Brian Fichera on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2017 on today. (Photo by: Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Despite the end of their marriage, Dreyer wrote that she and Fichera were remaining “the closest of friends” as they continue to co-parent their kids.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another,” she wrote, concluding, “Thank you as always for your support.”